Sharan-Sitak Lose to Bryan Brothers in Delray Beach Open Quarterfinal

Florida, Feb 22 (PTI) India's number two doubles player Divij Sharan and his partner Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to top-seeded defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open here.

The Indo-kiwi duo lost 2-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the Bryan brothers who are playing their last Delray Beach open as they are set to retire post the US Open this year.

Sharan and Sitak lost the first set 2-6 to the Bryan Brothers. They made a comeback in the second set, winning it 6-4 to set up a Super Tie Breaker clash.

Speaking after the game, Sharan said, "It was a tough challenge against the Bryan Brothers and congratulations to them on the win. Sitak and I had some useful learnings from this tournament and look forward to the next week in Chile." PTI

