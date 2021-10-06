Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor-starrer Sab Moh Maaya Hai wrapped up filming in Ujjain on Wednesday. The slice of life drama is almost done with its shooting and there is just one promotional song that is left to be shot. The crew will start shooting for that soon. The movie will explore diverse stories of the unemployment crisis, rituals and traditions with a dose of humour and this is a story which both the actors are absolutely apt for. Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha Injures Herself While Shooting for a Holi Song Sequence for Her Upcoming Film.

The team associated with the flick also released some wrap-up pictures on its social media handles. Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited's (BSL) Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Veda Film Factory's Sampat Rathore and Deepak Diwan and Insomnia Films' Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta, 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai' is slated for a 2022 release.

Earlier, while talking about the project, Vinod Bhanushali had said, "Sab Moh Maaya Hai is a very moving story that our cinema loving audience will relate to instantly. The minute I heard the script, I was hooked and knew that these subjects should be addressed and taken to every nook and corner through cinematic storytelling."He added, "Annu Kapoor ji and Sharman Joshi are fantastic actors, and their story in the film will resonate with cinegoers." "Abhinav as a director addresses the issues in a very contemporary way," he added.

