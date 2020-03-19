Shashi Tharoor Welcomes PM's 'Janta Curfew' Call Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Janta Curfew" and said there is a need for more reinforcement of social distancing."I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to solidarity at this challenging time. Will support "Janta Curfew" while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it. Need more reinforcement of social distancing (incl suspending Parliament) and specific economic relief measures," Tharoor tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to citizens to follow "Janta curfew" on March 22 in view of coronavirus outbreak."I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," Modi said in his address to the nation.Modi also said that no definite solution has been found and no vaccine has been developed yet to deal with coronavirus.The Prime Minister said that the world is going through a serious phase and citizens have fought the novel coronavirus epidemic firmly.The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) have occurred in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

