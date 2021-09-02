The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla has shocked the Indian film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Respect Sidharth Shukla and Stop Tweeting This Fake Old Viral Clip from a Gym as Video of the Actor’s Death Caught on Camera.

After hearing about his untimely death, several members from the entertainment industry took to their social media handles to pay their respects to the late star. Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace." Sidharth Shukla Dies Due to Heart Attack in Mumbai.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he is "shocked beyond words."

"Gone toooooo soon.... Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother," he wrote on Twitter. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta urged people to mourn his demise peacefully rather than making any "tamasha". "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots," Mehta tweeted.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, too, expressed his grief over Sidharth's death.

"Unable to process this. So shocking. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace," Vicky posted on his Instagram Story.

Taking to Instagram, actor Arjun Bijlani uploaded a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with Sidharth. "Too soon bro too soon...RIP Sid...May god give your mom and sister all the strength they need..will remember all the good times we had..cheers buddy," Arjun captioned the image.

Bollywood Celebs Mourn the Loss of Sidharth Shukla

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story For Siddharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh

Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021

Ajay Devgn

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Varun Dhawan

Rajkummar Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Urmila Matondkar

RIP #SidharthShukla Gone too soon.. Heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 2, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Hansika Motwani

Shocked beyond words!! Condolences to his family, loved ones.He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be https://t.co/wcpwS8jCkm in peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/tsOIquzLOS — Hansika (@ihansika) September 2, 2021

Madhuri Dixit Nene

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

I’m shocked beyond words !! Cannot process this !! My heart goes out to his family 😞 gone too soon #RIP Siddharth Shukla .. pic.twitter.com/pvocceeEUS — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2021

Vivek Agnihotri

OMG. Just can not believe it. #SiddharthShukla inspired so many youngsters. No words to express. Bro, this is not fair. Prayers for the family and fans. https://t.co/wghrMzWfKN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 2, 2021

Jackky Bhagnani

Shocked!! Life is so unpredictable. #SiddharthShukla gone too sooon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/XF5gHYstMC — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 2, 2021

Arjun Bijlani

This is it . Life is so uncertain .it can happen to anybody. Rip brother . Too soon . May god give strength to ur family and everyone who loved you so so much .. #ripsidharthshukla @sidharth_shukla 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/3sYi4R8qd4 — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) September 2, 2021

Sophie Choudry

Just can’t believe it… Gone too soon..RIP Sidharth Shukla or as I used to call you “collector sahib”…Sending love and strength to your family, loved ones & fans. This is just too heartbreaking 💔 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OZOQzW5Esk — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) September 2, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Very sad and shocked to hear about the untimely demise of #SiddharthShukla . My family , specially my father and I were fond of him even though we did not him personally. God give his family strength. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 2, 2021

Actor Anita Hassanandani is extremely saddened after learning about Sidharth's death. "Please someone say this is not true," she wrote on Instagram. Actor Urmila Matondkar also paid her condolences.

"RIP Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to his family," she tweeted. Celebrities such as Shweta Tiwari, Amrita Rao, Jay Bhanushali and Ronit Roy among several others have mourned the demise of Sidharth, who last appeared on the reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3'.

