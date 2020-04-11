Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to Give Additional One-month CTC to Employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday said that the frontline staff dealing with COVID-19 has been provided best protective equipment and all employees actively helping during the time of crisis created by coronavirus will be given an additional one-month CTC. "We will continue to provide free bus service to all employees commuting to Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) along with the availability of water, biscuits and masks during the journey and on arrival to RFH. We will continue providing free meals to the entire staff at RFH during this period," said Chief Executive Officer Tarang Gianchandani in communication to staff members.She said if any team member gets infected by coronavirus, the hospital will manage the treatment and take care of all medical expenses. "In case any of you or your family member is contracted by COVID-19 or need any medical assistance, we at Reliance Foundation Hospital under Reliance Foundation with support of RIL are committed to manage your treatment and take care of all your medical expenses during these times of crisis," Gianchandani said. She said as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for all employees actively helping during these tough times will be given an additional one-month CTC (cost to company)."For our brave frontline staff deployed at the Seven Hills, ER and the two isolation rooms, we will be offering them an additional pay out over and above the one-month CTC," the communication said.It said grocery bags will be distributed to the staff that is not in hostel and was coming to work and the best available personal protective equipment has been provided to frontline warriors.The communication said that no affiliation charges be taken from March 15 from all visiting consultants (medical and surgical).She expressed gratitude to the chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani for her contribution towards ongoing efforts and enthusiasm demonstrated by the Reliance Foundation Hospital staff. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)