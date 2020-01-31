Sitharaman to Table Economic Survey 2019-20 Today

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): As the Budget Session of Parliament commences on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2019-20.Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on Saturday.The Budget Session will commence with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.President Kovind will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)

