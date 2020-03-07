Six Cong MLAs Suspended from Telangana Assembly for a Day

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Six Congress MLAs in Telangana were on Saturday suspended from the Legislative Assembly for the day after party MLA K Rajagopal Reddy and others tried to raise an issue.

Rajagopal Reddy sought to raise the issue (which was not clear), soon after the House re-assembled after a break for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's reply to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor for his Address.

However, Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy did not allow him and appealed to him to resume his seat.

Rao said decorum should be maintained in the House and that shouting is not correct.

As Reddy did not relent, the Speaker announced the suspension of Congress members Rajagopal Reddy, M Bhatti Vikramarka, T Jayaprakash Reddy, D Anasuya, P Veeraiah and D Sridhar Babu for a day after Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy moved a motion.

Rajagopal Reddy was lifted and taken out by the marshals as he did not leave the House after the Speaker announced his suspension.

Talking to reporters later, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka and other members alleged that they were not allowed to speak in the Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)