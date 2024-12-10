Former Karnataka Chief Minister and former Governor of Maharashtra SM Krishna passed away early on December 10 at the age of 92. He died at his residence in Bengaluru after a prolonged battle with age-related health issues. Krishna, who held key political positions, served as Karnataka's CM from 1999 to 2004 and as Maharashtra Governor from 2004 to 2008. He also had a significant tenure as External Affairs Minister under the UPA government from 2009 to 2012. A former Congress stalwart, he joined the BJP in 2017 after nearly five decades with the party, though he remained largely inactive in politics in recent years. Krishna was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2023 for his significant contributions to public affairs. Karnataka CM Post: ‘Congress High Command’s Decision Final’, Says Home Minister G Parameshwara on Power Sharing Pact Between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

SM Krishna Passes Away in Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister and Former External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92. He breathed his last at 3 AM this morning at his residence in Bangalore. He had been suffering from age-related health issues pic.twitter.com/GMkKdtrmNJ — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

