`Social Distancing Norms Not Being Strictly Observed in Azadpur Mandi'

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Some traders in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have expressed concern that social distancing norms are not being observed by a section of vendors at the place. They said that small vendors can be seen sitting next to each other though there is a strict emphasis on maintaining social distancing. "Many are not following social distancing norms. The situation is bad in the evening," said Parmanand, a wholesale trader at the Azadpur mandi.He suggested that wholesale mandis should be closed for at least a week.Asked about problems people might face if wholesale markets vegetable markets are closed, he said there will not be a problem as every house keeps a stock. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)