A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 carrying 201 passengers was evacuated on the tarmac at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Friday morning after an engine issue aborted its takeoff. The incident occurred at 9:10 a.m. as flight 2668 was departing for Minneapolis-St. Paul. Four passengers sustained minor injuries, with one transported to a hospital and three treated on-site. Passengers reported seeing smoke and flames from an engine. Video footage captured the evacuation as slides were deployed and passengers gathered on the snowy tarmac. Delta confirmed the flight crew acted promptly, following established procedures. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited a “reported engine issue” and is investigating the incident. Severe winter weather in the South has already disrupted over 400 flights in Atlanta and 2,500 nationwide. Evacuated passengers were transported back to the terminal. Delta and airport officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the engine issue. Russian Plane Catches Fire in Turkey: Blaze Erupts at Azimuth Airlines Aircraft After Landing at Antalya Airport, Passengers and Crew Safely Evacuated (See Pics and Videos).

