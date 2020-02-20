Southern Command Felicitates 51 Army Personnel

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Southern Command of the Army on Thursday felicitated 51 Army personnel and six unit representatives.

They were felicitated during the Southern Command investiture ceremony held here.

Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, presented gallantry and distinguished awards to 51 Army personnel and 22 units for their outstanding contribution in various fields.

On the occasion, he said, "Recognition of such acts of selfless service, motivates the rank and file in the Army. It also motivates them to draw inspiration and re-dedicate themselves to uphold the honour and dignity of our great nation in the best traditions of the Indian Army."

A total of 12 Army personnel and six units presently serving or located in and around Pune were also felicitated during the ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)