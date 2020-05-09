Special Shramik Train Leaves for Lucknow from Pune

Pune, May 9 (PTI) A Special Shramik train for Lucknow carrying 1,131 migrant labourers left Pune on Saturday night, district collector Naval Kishor Ram said here.

It was the first such train for Lucknow and was arranged in coordination with the Utter Pradesh government, he said.

The train was properly sanitised and the Pune district administration had arranged food and water for the passengers, he added.

