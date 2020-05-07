SpiceJet Operates Two Cargo Flights to Cambodia Carrying 25 Tonnes of Medical Supplies

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) SpiceJet said it operated two freighter flights from Mumbai to Phnom Penh in Cambodia on Thursday carrying around 25 tonnes of critical medical supplies.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “We are happy to announce the commencement of our cargo operations to Cambodia. We operated two freighter flights carrying around 25 tons of medical supplies to Phnom Penh today".

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 52,900 people and killed around 1,780 people in the country till now.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period. However, cargo flights are allowed to operate.

Till date, SpiceJet has transported close to 6,000 tons of cargo on more than 825 flights since the nationwide lockdown began. Of the 825 flights operated, 294 were international cargo flights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)