Cannes Film Festival 2021 has paid tribute to the acclaimed US director Spike Lee by putting the Oscar-winning filmmaker on its poster for the 74th Festival de Cannes. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the image shows Lee in his iconic role as Mars Blackmon, the character from his 1986 feature debut She's Gotta Have It. which premiered in Cannes. Cannes Film Festival 2021 Lineup to Feature Record Number of Women Directors.

Lee revived the Mars character for a series of Nike commercials featuring Michael Jordan. On Mars' hat, in place of the Nike swoosh, the poster showed Cannes' Palme d'Or emblem. Lee could be seen looking up pensively at the palm trees that line Cannes' main throughway, the Croisette. Lee is the jury president of this year's Cannes festival and will be overseeing the international jury that selects this year's Palme d'Or. The director was set to head up the 2020 jury before Cannes last year canceled the festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cannes Film Festival 2021 Delays Its Press Conference Till June 3 Due to Entry of Many Films.

Cannes called Lee's Blackmon character from 'She's Gotta Have It' "a stereotypical representation of the Afro-American community that the film blows apart," and said it embodied the director's "mischievous eye which, despite constantly questioning and incessantly rebelling for nearly four decades, never neglects entertainment."

Spike Lee in Cannes Film Festival 2021 Poster

The official poster of Cannes 2021! Starring Spike Lee. pic.twitter.com/5tJf1EtT0G — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) June 17, 2021

Lee is a Cannes regular, having debuted five of his features at the French festival, including 'Do The Right Thing', 'BlacKkKlansman', which won the jury prize, and 'Jungle Fever'. Lee also contributed a short film to the omnibus project 'Ten Minutes Older - The Trumpet', which premiered at Cannes in 2002. Last year Cannes had said that Lee's Netflix film 'Da 5 Bloods' would have premiered on the Croisette if the festival had gone ahead as planned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)