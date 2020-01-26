Republic Day 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Vijender Singh and Other Sports Fraternity Greet Nation With R-Day Wishes! (Read Tweets)

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

New Delhi, January 26: The sports fraternity on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to write:

"Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day."

"Rejoice the Glory of India and it's Freedom Fighters on this Republic Day. Wish you a very happy #RepublicDayIndia . Jai Hind !" Former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Wish you all a very happy #RepublicDay2020 from here in New Zealand," Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Boxer Vijender Singh said India is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures and languages."INDIA is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures & languages all interplaying with each other in harmony. PROUD OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020," Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, wrestler Sushil Kumar and tennis player Sania Mirza also extended their greetings on the occasion. On this day, 70 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade this year.

