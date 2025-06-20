Pune, Jun 20 (PTI) A record-breaking 155 riders including six-time German Supercross champion Greg Aranda have registered for the mega auction for the second edition of the Indian Supercross Racing League, organisers announced on Friday.

With riders hailing from 21 countries and from across 6 continents, the 2025 roster of the ISRL showcases a powerful blend of world champions, rising stars, and homegrown Indian talent.

Joining the league for the first time are globally renowned supercross athletes including Aranda, French SX1 vice champion Anthony Bourdon, French MX & SX champion Maxime Desprey and Justin Starling, an AMA SX veteran with 106 main events .

They will race alongside returning international stars including season one 450cc champion Australian Matt Moss MXON world champion Jordi Tixier of France and five time Italian SX/MX champion Lorenzo Camporese.

From India, top performers like Ikshan Shanbhag and Rugved Barguje, who stood out in season 1, reaffirm ISRL's commitment to nurturing Indian racing talent.

"Supercross in India is clearly on a sharp growth trajectory, and this year's volume and quality of rider registrations reflect that momentum.

"The fact that we've attracted some of the most respected international names alongside every major Indian Supercross rider is a reflection of the trust we've built globally," ISRL co-founder Eeshan Lokhande said.

