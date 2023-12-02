Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): The second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see 165 players going under the gavel during the auction on December 9 in Mumbai, including England's Danni Wyatt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, India's Priya Punia, West Indies' Deandra Dottin among others.

"The second edition of the Women's Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 165 cricketers set to go under the gavel on December 9 in Mumbai," said a statement from the league.

Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109.

A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.

Rs 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 2 players - Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth - choosing to be slotted in the top bracket.

Four players are a part of the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 Lakh. (ANI)

