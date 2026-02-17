Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): Canada's Yuvraj Samra tumbled records at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday when he became the youngest batter to score a century in a T20 World Cup match after smashing a 58-ball ton during match 31 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The 19-year-old Samra made 110 runs off just 65 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes whiche helped Canada set a big target of 174 runs for New Zealand.

Samra broke the record of Pakistan's Ahmed Shazad for being the youngest batter to score a ton in the T20 World Cup. Shahzad was 22 years old when he hit a century against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition.

His knock of 110 runs is also the highest individual score by an Associate nation player in the T20 World Cups. He surpassed Aaron James of the USA, who had made 94 not out agaisnt Canada in the last edition.

Opting to bat first against New Zealand, Canada started with Samra and captain Dilpreet Bajwa (36 off 39 balls) and added 116 runs for the first wicket.

Dilon Heyliger and Navneet Dhaliwal also contributed in Canada's innings, which helped them reach 173 runs after 20 overs.

Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson and James Neesham shared one wicket each.

Now, New Zealand will desperately look to chase down the target as they eye a seat in the Super Eights with a win. Canada also need a win to stay alive in the race of Super Eights.

New Zealand full-time skipper Mitchell Santner has been rested from the match due to illness, and Darly Mitchell is leading New Zealand in his absence.

Cole McConchie, who came into the New Zealand squad as Michael Bracewell's replacement, was included in the playing XI in place of Santner.

The Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson has gone back to New Zealand for the birth of his first baby, and Kyle Jamieson replaced him in the Playing XI. (ANI)

