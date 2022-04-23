New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): 19-year-old compound archer Rishabh Yadav has set his eyes on Asia Cup Stage 2 which will begin from May 5 to 12, 2022.

The ace archer who won a bronze at the Youth World Championships qualified for the Asia Cup Stage 2 as ranked 1. The teenager is currently training in Sonipat and spending hours perfecting his aim.

Talking about the same Rishabh Yadav said, "I am very focussed for the Asia Cup Stage 2 and my goal is to win the tournament. I have been training hard with my coach and putting in hour to improve my game. I have also been working hard on my physical strength which is very important in the sport of archery."

In March, India secured eight medals in the 2022 Asia Cup - two gold and six silver.

In an eight-member field in the compound event, second seed Rishabh Yadav defeated Bangladesh's Nawaz Ahmed Rakib (148-144) and Iranian Sayed Kowsar (148-145) to enter the summit clash. He faced fourth seed Mohammadsaleh Palizban of Iran who defeated the Indian for the gold medal. (ANI)

