Leeds [UK], June 20 (ANI): Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's impactful innings powered India to finish the first session of Day 1 of the first Test, on 92/2 at Headingley, Leeds. England broke the Indian opening partnership on the stroke of Lunch as KL Rahul narrowly missed out on his half-century.

India lost two wickets right before lunch as debutant Sai Sudharsan was removed by England skipper Ben Stokes for a duck.

Sudharsan fell right into Stokes' trap at the stroke of lunch. Eager to get bat on ball and get off the mark in Test cricket, he was caught down leg.

England Test captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the opening Test of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave India a good start batting first on Day 1 in the first session.

India begins a new era without its batting mainstays Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and frontline off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Shubman Gill is leading the Test side for the first time, and he will look to upset England for the first time since 2002, 23 years ago.

The duo of Jaiswal and Rahul completed their fifty-run stands in the 15th over, KL Rahul 23(45), Yashasvi Jaiswal 23 (45). Rahul and Jaiswal dealt in boundaries as both the batter smashed 16 fours in the first session as they powered India to 91 in 24 overs.

After a decent 42, KL Rahul edged a ball straight to first slip off Brydon Carse in the 25th over. Debutant Sai Sudharsan joined Jaiswal in the middle.

Brief score: India 92/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 42*, KL Rahul 42; Brydon Carse 1/23). Vs England. (ANI)

