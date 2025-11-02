Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): Rishabh Pant's match-winning fifty propelled India A to a thrilling three-wicket win over South Africa A in the first unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru on Sunday, giving the hosts a 1-0 series lead.

Skipper Rishabh Pant produced a stunning 90-run knock to guide India A to a gritty three-wicket victory over South Africa A on Day 4 of the match.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Resuming Day 4 at 119 for 4, India A required 166 runs to chase down a target of 275. Pant (90 off 113 balls, 11 fours, four sixes) joined hands with Ayush Badoni (34 off 47) to forge a rapid 63-run partnership that shifted momentum India's way.

Pant set the tone with an explosive start, smashing Okuhle Cele for a six and two boundaries in the first over, extracting 14 runs. The pair maintained a blistering scoring rate, clocking nearly six runs per over, before South Africa A shifted gears with a barrage of short balls.

Also Read | Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tiaan van Vuuren's bounce halted Pant's aggressive run, as he miscued a pull shot to Lesego Senokwane at slip. Senokwane made amends for dropping Pant at 80.

Badoni soon followed Pant back to the pavilion after pulling a short ball straight to deep fine leg for 34. Tanush Kotian (23) also looked composed before falling to Lutho Sipamla, leaving India at 216 for 7 by lunch, still 59 runs short.

That's when the lower order stepped up. Manav Suthar (20)* and Anshul Kamboj (37)* combined for an unbroken 60-run stand, showcasing courage and composure against relentless short-pitched bowling to seal the deal for India.

Earlier in the match, Tanush Kotian's 4-wicket haul restricted South Africa A to 309 in the first innings. However, Prenelan Subrayen's 5-wicket spell gave South Africa A a 75-run lead, bundling India A out for 234. In the second innings, Kotian and Anshul Kamboj's impressive bowling efforts restricted South Africa A to 199, setting India A a target of 275 to chase.

The pair weathered testing spells, surviving close calls and half-chances to guide India home. The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second match scheduled on Thursday at the BCCI CoE grounds. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)