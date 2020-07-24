London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Premier League on Friday announced that its shareholders have agreed to start the 2020-2021 season on September 12.

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020," Premier League said in a statement.

Also, the final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021.

Premier League further stated that it will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.

The final round of fixtures of the 2019/2020 season will be played on Sunday.

Liverpool won this season's Premier League title. Liverpool currently have 96 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. (ANI)

