Mumbai, July 2: A brilliant 24-run victory for India Women over England Women at County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday, fueled by half-centuries from Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as outstanding bowling from Shree Charani, has handed India a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. India's dominant win comes after their record-breaking 97-run triumph in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday, as per Olympics.com. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian Woman After Harmanpreet Kaur to Play 150 T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, India lost three quick wickets before half-centuries by Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur guided them to 181/4. In response, the home team could only manage 157/7 in their allotted 20 overs. India's innings started on a disastrous note as Shafali Verma was caught in no woman's land while trying to step up to Lauren Filer in the second over of the match.

A surprise bouncer caught her gloves and looped up for wicketkeeper Amy Jones as the Indian opener walked back with just three runs to her name. Smriti Mandhana, centurion and India's match winner from the first match, was soon to follow, this time for just a run-a-ball 13, after Lauren Bell pulled off a brilliant catch at mid-on after the Indian talisman mistimed her shot.

Bell added to the damage in the very next over as she had Indian T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, returning to the line-up after missing the first game with a head injury, caught out for just one to have India reeling at 31/3. IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Returns to Training After Suffering Head Injury; Smriti Mandhana Set for Milestone Appearance.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur, however, joined up to get India out of the pickle as the duo added 93 runs for the fourth wicket before Jemimah departed for 63 in Bell's 15th over. Amanjot saw the innings through and remained unbeaten on 63 off just 40 balls as the 24-year-old registered her maiden T20I half-century in just her ninth appearance.

Richa Ghosh also contributed with a handy 20-ball 32 towards the end. England's chase didn't get off to the best of starts as a terrible mix-up between openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge saw the former being run out off the final delivery of the first over.

Hodge followed her partner back to the dugout on the very next ball as she hit Deepti Sharma straight to Harmanpreet, who had stationed herself at mid-off.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt tried to lead the home team's counterattack as she hit Shree Charani for three boundaries in the third over, but Amanjot, following her superb showing with the bat, struck with the ball too.

It was Harmanpreet again at mid-on with the catch as England found themselves at 17/3. Just like India did, England, too, mounted a recovery with their fourth wicket stand as Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones put on 70 together before the former was run out for 54. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: India Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana Moves to Third Spot for T20I Batters.

India made good use of the opening as Shree Charani sent back both Jones (32) and Alice Capsey (5) in the 15th over to reduce the home side to 110/6. The double blow punched the wind out of the English chase. The third match of the England vs India 2025 women's T20 series will be played at The Oval on Friday.

The Women in Blue are now just one victory away from winning their first-ever multi-game bilateral T20 series against the English. Interestingly, the Oval was also the venue where the Indian men's team recorded their first-ever Test series win against England.

Brief Scores: India Women 181/4 in 20 overs (Amanjot Kaur 63*, Jemimah Rodrigues 63; Lauren Bell 2/17) vs England Women 157/7 in 20 overs (Tammy Beaumont 54, Sophie Ecclestone 35; Shree Charani 2/28).

