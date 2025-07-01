Bristol [UK], July 1 (ANI): India captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned to training on the eve of the second T20I against England, scheduled to be played in Bristol on Tuesday. The veteran all-rounder had missed the opening match of the five-game series after suffering a head injury during a T20 warm-up fixture against the ECB Development XI last week. Her availability for the Bristol encounter will be decided on match day, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"There are positive signs, she (Harmanpreet) has joined the practice session today," offspin-bowling allrounder Sneh Rana said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"She will be assessed and monitored post the practice session," she added.

Although the exact moment of the injury during the warm-up game remains unclear, Harmanpreet had made a brisk 28 off 16 balls, hitting four boundaries before being dismissed leg-before by legspinner Sarah Glenn. India narrowly lost that match, falling six runs short of a steep 195-run target. Following the incident, Harmanpreet opted out of the pre-series press conference and was subsequently rested for the first T20I in Nottingham as a precaution.

In her absence, Smriti Mandhana led the side and rose to the occasion in style, smashing her maiden T20I century. Her exceptional performance helped India register a dominant 97-run victory and take a 1-0 lead in the series. With that knock, Mandhana became the first Indian woman and only the fifth player overall to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket. She later revealed that she was informed about captaining the team only a few hours before the game but admitted she had a 50-50 idea and felt prepared for the challenge.

Mandhana is set to achieve another major milestone in Tuesday's match in Bristol, becoming only the second Indian cricketer and seventh overall to feature in 150 women's T20Is. The only Indian ahead of her is Harmanpreet Kaur, who has played 178 T20Is, currently the highest across both men's and women's formats.

"It's a special occasion for her and the Indian team," Rana said.

"We are grateful to have her in the team," she added.

Following the Bristol clash, the two sides will face off in three more T20Is at The Oval (July 4), in Manchester (July 9), and in Birmingham (July 12) before moving into a three-match ODI series. (ANI)

