Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], December 6 (ANI): Right-hand batter Brian Bennett brilliant performance guided Zimbabwe to victory over Pakistan by two wickets in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Bennet played a knock of 43 runs off 35 balls which was laced with six boundaries and a maximum in his innings. He was awarded the Player of the Match for this performance.

Chasing a mere total of 133 runs, the match ended on the penultimate ball of the second innings. The hosts lost eight wickets while chasing down the target.

Other than Bennett, important and valuable knocks were scored by captain Sikandar Raza (19 runs off 20 balls with 1 four), wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani (15 runs from 6 balls with 3 fours), right-hand batters Dion Myers (13 runs in 18 balls) and Tinotenda Maposa (12 runs off just 4 balls with one four and six each).

For Men in Green, three wickets were snaped Abbas Afridi (3/24), two wickets were grabbed by Jahandad Khan (2/30), and one wicket each was bagged by Salman Agha (1/19) and Sufiyan Muqeem (1/19) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the day, the visitors skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, Pakistan were able to score just 132 runs with the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. In the batting, the runs come from Salman Agha (32 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours), Arafat Minhas (22* runs from 26 balls with 2 fours), Tayyab Tahir (21 runs in 14 balls with 2 fours and 1 six), Qais Akaram (20 runs off 15 balls with 3 fours), and Abbass Afridi (15 runs from 14 balls with 3 fours).

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabaniand took two wickets while Wellington Masakadza (1/24), Richard Ngarava (1/27), Tinotenda Maposa (1/12), and Ryan Burl (1/15) took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Brief Score: Pakistan 132/7 in 20 overs (Zimbabwe, Pakistan 32, Arafat Minhas 22*; Blessing Muzarabani 2/25) vs Zimbabwe 133/8 in 19.5 overs (Brian Bennett 43, Sikandar Raza 19; Abbass Afridi 3/24). (ANI)

