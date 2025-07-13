London, Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the third Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 387

India 1st Innings: 387

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Nitish Reddy 22

Ben Duckett c Bumrah b Siraj 12

Ollie Pope lbw b Siraj 4

Joe Root b Washington Sundar 40

Harry Brook b Akash Deep 23

Ben Stokes b Washington Sundar 33

Jamie Smith b Washington Sundar 8

Chris Woakes b Bumrah 10

Brydon Carse b Bumrah 1

Jofra Archer not out 5

Shoaib Bashir b Washington Sundar 2

Extras: (B-25, LB-6, NB-1)

32

Total: (10 wkts, 62.1 Overs) 192

Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 42-2, 50-3, 87-4, 154-5, 164-6, 181-7 , 182-8, 185-9, 192-10.

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 16-3-38-2, Mohammed Siraj 13-2-31-2, Nitish Kumar Reddy 5-1-20-1, Akash Deep 8-2-30-1, Ravindra Jadeja 8-1-20-0, Washington Sundar 12.1-2-22-4. (MORE) PTI

