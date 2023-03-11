Ahmedabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480 in 167.2 overs.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 36 for no loss in 10 overs)

Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35

Shubman Gill batting 103

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Murphy 42

Virat Kohli batting 0

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-2) 8

Total: (For 2 wickets in 63 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-187.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 13-2-54-0, Cameron Green 10-0-45-0, Nathan Lyon 23-3-45-0, Matthew Kuhnemann 8-0-20-1, Todd Murphy 9-3-18-1.

