Manchester, Jul 25 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Saturday. India 1st innings: 358 England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84 Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94 Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71 Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150 Harry Brookst (sub) Jurel b Washington 3 Ben Stokes c Sudharsan b Jadeja 141 Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9 Chris Woakes b Siraj 4

Liam Dawson b Bumrah 26

Brydon Carse c Siraj b Jadeja 47

Jofra Archer (not out) 2

Extras: (B-8, LB-15, NB-14, W-1) 38 Total: (all out in 157.1 overs) 669 Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528, 8-563, 9-658. Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 33-5-112-2, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 30-4-140-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 37.1-0-143-4, Washington Sundar 28-4-107-2. PTI

