Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 12 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos wants the club to play "90 minutes like warriors" against Atalanta and give their all to book a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Atalanta will be played on Thursday in Portugal.

"I like this kind of match where you have to give your all, have the right strategy and not shy away from the battles. I think we are ready, the team is good. We will need to do everything to ensure that we have no regrets," the club's official website quoted Marquinhos as saying.

"We have 90 minutes to put in a good performance and obtain the right result. 90 minutes like warriors, 90 minutes during which we will need to give our all in order to win and secure a place in the semi-finals," he added.

Marquinhos further said that they have prepared in the best way possible for the clash.

"The squad has prepared in the best way possible, with motivation and enthusiasm. We have had some good sessions in preparation for this match. We are in good shape, I think we are ready for this huge match. With serenity, enthusiasm and bravery, we will add in all of the ingredients needed to put in a great performance," he said. (ANI)

