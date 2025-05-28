Mumbai, May 29: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha met the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad on Wednesday and congratulated them on their spectacular performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS finished the league stage at the top of the points table, having won nine out of their fourteen games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also secured nine wins in the season and claimed second place based on net run rate. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant Fined INR 30 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Raghav Chadha's Tweet

Met with the dynamic squad of Punjab Kings and congratulated them on their spectacular performance this season. Punjab is proud of the team’s spirit, discipline and grit. Special thanks to team owner @realpreityzinta , captain Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting for leading… pic.twitter.com/vCPDvGSvGl — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 28, 2025

In their final league match, Punjab Kings outplayed Mumbai Indians with a 7-wicket victory, where Josh Inglis starred with a 73-run knock. Meanwhile, Bengaluru chased down their highest-ever target in the IPL, against Lucknow Super Giants, winning by 6 wickets, with Jitesh Sharma delivering a vital 85-run inning.

Punjab Kings Full squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani.

