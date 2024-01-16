Karachi, Jan 16 (PTI) Young Pakistan fast bowler Abbas Afridi was on Tuesday ruled out of the third T20I while hosts New Zealand lost the services of their captain Kane Williamson for the remainder of the five-match series.

The Pakistan team management confirmed in a statement that a low grade abdominal muscle strain to Afridi will keep him out of the third T20I, with a decision on his availability for the remaining two matches to be taken later.

“His scan has shown no sign of significant injury, and he will be managed symptomatically. His availability for the last two games will be made at a later stage,” the management statement said.

The 22-year-old right-arm pacer Afridi made his international debut for Pakistan in this series.

Pakistan are already without fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who played in their opening Test against Australia last month, as well as spinners Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali owing to injuries.

The spin duo did not feature in any of their three Tests in Australia.

Williamson suffered a hamstring strain on his right leg during the second T20I and will sit out for the remainder of the series in order to be fit in time for New Zealand's two-Test series against South Africa starting on February 3.

New Zealand lead the ongoing five-match T20I series against Pakistan 2-0, having won the first two games by 46 runs and 21 runs respectively. The third T20I will be played on Wednesday.

