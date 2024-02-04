Sydney [Australia], February 4 (ANI): Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood's bewitching performance helped Australia to beat West Indies by 83 runs in the second ODI match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

With this win, the hosts have clinched the three-match series as they have earlier defeated the Caribbeans in the first match of the 50-over series on February 2 in Melbourne.

After winning the toss, the Windies decided to bowl first in Sydney. However, their plan did not go in their favour.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (10 runs from 5 balls) and Josh Inglis (9 runs from 11 balls) opened for the Aussies and could only make a 10-run partnership.

Alzarri Joseph made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Fraser-McGurk in the 1st over. Joseph started the game with a fiery spell as he removed Inglis in the 3rd over.

Cameron Green (33 runs from 41 balls) and Steven Smith (5 runs from 10 balls) came to the crease after the early dismissal of the two openers. However, the Aussie skipper failed to make a mark in the game as Matthew Forde bowled out Smith in the 8th over.

As Green started to get an upper hand on the game by smashing 5 fours and 1 six, Oshane Thomas removed him in the 16th over.

Marnus Labuschagne (26 runs from 33 balls) and Aaron Hardie (26 runs from 36 balls) too could not shine in the game as both the batters were dismissed by Motie in the 17th and 29th over respectively.

However, Matthew Short (41 runs from 55 balls) and Abbott (69 runs from 63 balls) pulled the hosts from a difficult position by making a crucial partnership in the first inning.

Short was removed by Motie in the 35th over, and Abbott was dismissed by Romario Shepherd in the 46th over.

At the end of the first inning in Sydney, Australia stood at 258/9 with Adam Zampa (8* runs from 11 balls) and Hazlewood (4 runs from 4 balls).

During the run chase, Alick Athanaze (11 runs from 14 balls) and Justin Greaves (8 runs from 10 balls) opened for the Caribbeans and could only make a 19-run partnership.

Keacy Carty (40 runs from 51 balls) and Shai Hope (29 runs from 65 balls) were the only standout batters for the Windies but they still failed to stand infront of the Aussie bowling attack.

Hazlewood and Abbott led the Aussie bowling attack after they picked up three wickets and bundled the visitors at 175 in just 44th over. Sutherland bagged two wickets in his eight-over spell. On the other hand, Hardie and Zampa scalped one wicket each.

Brief score: Australia 258/9 (Sean Abbott 69, Matthew Short 41, Cameron Green 33; Motie 3/28) vs West Indies 175 (Keacy Carty 40, Shai Hope 29, Roston Chase 25; Sean Abbott 3/40). (ANI)

