Justin Greaves pulled off one of the most spectacular catches in recent times during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2024 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, February 4. Greaves, fielding at cover, reacted quickly and dived full-length to pluck the ball out of the air after Will Sutherland had cracked a powerful cover drive. Romario Shepherd, the bowler bowled a low full toss and Sutherland attempted to slice it through cover but Greaves hung on to it as the ball came at with him at great speed. Sutherland, who made his ODI debut, had his innings cut short at 18 runs off 33 balls as a result of this catch. Sean Abbott Performs ‘Bow and Arrow’ Celebration After Pulling Off Direct Hit To Run Out Keacy Carty During AUS vs WI 1st ODI 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Justin Greaves Catch Here:

