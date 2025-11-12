Mumbai, November 12: Australia have faced a double injury scare ahead of the start of the Ashes, with Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott leaving the field against Victoria at the SCG. Hazlewood and Abbott had both bowled nine overs, but the two seamers didn’t return to the field after lunch on Wednesday afternoon, with Cricket NSW initially confirming the duo were being assessed. Both players injured their hamstrings, but the nature and severity of the injuries have yet to be confirmed, according to CODE Sports. Ashes 2025–26: Ian Botham Criticises England’s Game-Time Ahead of 1st Test Against Australia, Says ‘It’s Not the Way To Prepare’.

Hazlewood, 34, has struggled with injury consistently over the past four years, missing three Tests last summer alone, and Wednesday’s setback is a significant concern for his long-term prospects. Australian captain Pat Cummins has already been ruled out of the first Test against England due to a back problem, meaning the loss of Hazlewood would be a severe blow for the hosts.

Scott Boland was already certain to replace Cummins in the XI, but if Hazlewood is also ruled out, he could now be joined by Brendan Doggett, who is in line for a shock debut. Should Hazlewood miss the Ashes opener, he would have three weeks from now to recover before a possible return in the second Test.

Hazlewood struck early on day three, claiming his first wicket of the morning by dismissing Sam Harper, while Abbott tore through Victoria’s middle order to finish with figures of 4/18. Ashes 2025–26: Marcus Trescothick Defends England Cricket Team’s Minimal Preparation Ahead of 1st Test Against Australia, Says ‘It’s the Way of Modern Game’.

Hazlewood bowled 18 overs in Victoria’s first innings and nine in the second, while Abbott delivered 19 overs in the first innings and nine in the second. However, both pacers have bowled on all three days after New South Wales were dismissed for 128 in just 49.5 overs on day two, keeping Hazlewood and Abbott heavily involved throughout the match.

