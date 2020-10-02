Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): After cricketer Abdul Samad from Rajouri district of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), locals feel that his success story will act as motivation for the youngsters in the region.

The 18-year-old all-rounder played his debut match for SunRisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this, Samad became the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Parveez Rasool and Rasikh Salam are the other two players to have played at least one match in the IPL.

Samad played a brief knock of 12* runs off 7 balls including one six and a four. Hyderabad posted a target a of 163 for Delhi which they failed to chase and suffered a 15-run defeat.

"We are very proud that a boy from Kalakote, a remote village of district Rajouri, has reached to that level. We wish him to play in every country and ultimately play for the Indian cricket team," Samad's friend Narupam Singh told ANI.

"I have played with him in his early days. I wish him great success and a bright future. The youngsters will get the motivation to indulge in sports and perform well in it," he added.

Locals and youngsters of the village who have seen him play feels that his success will inspire youngsters to pick up a sport.

"We are very proud of his achievement and we all want to indulge in sports and replicate his success. His feat gives us the motivation to do well. I have seen him playing gully cricket," Arushi Manhas said.

"This is a proud moment for our region. Despite the lack of basic facilities he is playing in the IPL. He will motivate young players and become an inspiration for the local talent," she added.

A block development officer of the region believes that the youth have the potential to bring laurels if they focus and channelise their energy in the right direction.

"His birth and basic schooling has happened in Kalakote. The youngsters should get motivation from his story that if they work hard they will get success in any field. They have the potential to do anything all they want is to channelise their energy in the right direction," said Khalil Choudhary, block development officer. (ANI)

