Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Gharami struck half centuries as Bengal took a slender first innings lead against Jharkhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Wednesday.

After bowling Jharkhand out for 173, Bengal were 238 for 5 at the end of the second day with a crucial 65-run first innings lead.

Abhimanyu (77) and Gharami (68) displayed a dominant show with the bat after rookie opener Kazi Junaid Saifi (1) was adjudged LBW off Ashish Kumar in the ninth over of the day.

From there on, Abhimanyu and Gharami added 136 runs for the second wicket to put the home side to touching distance of claiming a first innings lead.

But Bengal suffered a mid-innings collapse after the duo fell in quick succession as the home side went on to lose four wickets for the addition of 60 runs to be reduced to 207 for 5.

Just when Bengal were staring at a batting debacle, the left-handed duo of Abhishek Porel (25) and and Shahbaz Ahmed (17) took control of the proceedings in an entertaining unbroken partnership.

The wickekteeper-batter Porel struck some delightful cover drives and the sloppy fielding by Jharkhand also helped Bengal's cause.

For Jharkhand, Supriyo Chakraborty bagged two wickets while Ashish, Anukul Roy and Shahbaz Nadeem took one each.

"We are happy to take the first innings lead. But our aim will be to add as many runs as possible on Day 3, keeping in mind that in cricket, anything is possible," Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

"The partnership of Abhimanyu and Gharami was a vital one, but we have bigger targets ahead of us."

Brief Scores:

Jharkhand: 173 all out.

Bengal: 238 for 5 in 81 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 77, Sudip Gharami 68, Abhishek Porel 25 batting, Shahbaz Ahmed 17 batting; Supriyo Chakraborty 2/68).

Bengal lead by 65 runs.

