New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to sack India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar following the team's poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and alleged dressing room leaks. Fielding coach T Dilip and Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai have also been removed as they have ended their three-year contract with the national team.

India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final at Lord's.

As per reports, after the completion of the Melbourne Test, team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was not too happy with the performance of the players in the fourth Test and let them know so.

Speaking at the press conference before the start of the Sydney Test, Gambhir broke the silence on the reports and said that there were some honest words inside the dressing room. He weighed in, calling "honesty" extremely important for the team to achieve great things.

"Those are just reports, that's not the truth and I don't think so I need to answer to any reports, to be honest. And there are some honest words. That's all I can say. And honesty is very important. Honesty is extremely important if you want to go on and achieve some great things," Gambhir told reporters.

According to a source from the BCCI, Abhishek Nayar and another assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, were under scrutiny earlier at the start of 2025, as the BCCI wasn't happy with the apparent 'Kolkata Knight Riders touch' in team management.

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and former Netherlands cricketer Ryan Ten Doeschate joined Team India's support staff as assistant coaches during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka eight months back. Nayar and Doeschate were also the assistant coaches at KKR and worked with Gambhir.

Under Gambhir's mentorship, the Kolkata-based franchise won the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final.

Earlier, the BCCI issued a notice stating that the supporting staff of the national side will be removed from the services if they complete three years with the side.

T Dilip and Soham Desai have been released from their duties as they have completed their three-year stint with the Indian Cricket Team. T Dilip was part of the India squad which won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy this year. (ANI)

