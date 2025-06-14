Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) Abishek Porel and Sandeep Tomar starred with the bat as Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers registered a 36-run win over Adamas Howrah Warriors in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, the Kolkata Tigers posted a competitive 180 for 5 in their 20 overs riding on Porel's 45 off 31 balls and Sandeep Tomar's unbeaten 43 off 29 deliveries.

Karan Lal chipped in with a handy 38. Aamir Gani was the most successful bowler for the Warriors, picking up two wickets.

In response, Adamas Howrah Warriors managed 144 for 7 in their 20 overs, falling short by 36 runs.

Arindam Ghosh (41) and Yuvraj Deepak Keswani (33) tried to keep the chase alive but couldn't get enough support from the rest.

Sayan Ghosh was the standout performer with the ball for the Tigers, returning with figures of 2/15 to help seal the win.

Women's T20 League

===========

Sobisco Smashers Malda earned a hard-fought 18-run victory over Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the women's competition of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, on Saturday.

Batting first, the Smashers put up 115 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sukanya Parida contributing a valuable 23. Snigdha Bag starred with the ball for Siliguri, claiming 4 for 19, while Moli Mandal took 2 for 15.

Chasing 116 for victory, Siliguri Strikers were restricted to 97 for 9, despite a fighting 37 from Priyanka Bala.

Aruna Burman led the bowling effort with figures of 3 for 10, while Mamata Kisku chipped in with 2 for 13 to help Malda seal the win.

