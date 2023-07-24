Colombo, Jul 24 (AP) Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4 for 69 and fast bowler Naseem Shah claimed 3 for 41 as Pakistan skittled Sri Lanka out for 166 on the opening day of the second Test on Monday.

After electing to bat first at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Sri Lanka got off to a bad start when opening batsman Nishan Madushka was run out for four in the third over.

Also Read | Karman Kaur Thandi Wins Second ITF W60 Title After Winning at the Evansville Event in the USA.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne pushed the ball into the covers and attempted a single, but Shan Masood threw down the stumps with a direct hit.

Pakistan was again excellent in the field and Masood also ran out tail-ender Prabath Jayasuriya with a direct hit later in the day.

Also Read | Italy 1-0 Argentina, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Substitute Cristiana Girelli Stars as Milena Bertolini’s Side Emerges Victorious in Group G Encounter.

But, the damage for Sri Lanka was done in the morning session, as it slumped to 36 for 4.

Sri Lanka was guilty of throwing away wickets. Kusal Mendis hit one straight to cover on six, Angelo Mathews was caught behind for nine and Karunaratne dragged the ball onto the stumps after attempting an expansive drive on 17.

An 85-run stand for the fifth wicket steadied the innings before Dinesh Chandimal, who had been peppered by short bowling, hit Naseem straight to mid-wicket on 34.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who shared the big partnership with Chandimal, top-scored with 57 before falling to Abrar.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0, having won in Galle by four wickets. (AP) AYG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)