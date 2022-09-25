Dubai [UAE] September 25 (ANI): West-Indian ODI and T20I Captain Nicholas Pooran is the new Icon Player for defending champions Deccan Gladiators, the team announced on Saturday. The star all-rounder joins the ranks of his West Indian teammates Andre Russell and Odean Smith for Season 6 to be held from 23rd November 2022 to 4th December 2023.

Nicholas Pooran comes with extensive experience as a captain and more importantly an attacking all-rounder across formats. Pooran has been a regular in the IPL since 2019 and his last edition's campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad caught everyone's attention. Apart from the IPL, Pooran has been a star performer across the PSL, the Bangladesh Premier League, and the Caribbean Premier League.

When it comes to Abu Dhabi T10, Pooran has an outstanding track record as he led the Northern Warriors side for their second title in 2020. His expertise as a team leader and his mastery behind the stumps makes him a favourite across formats.

With a current strike rate of 130.77 in T20I, Pooran is adjudged as one of the most aggressive and power-hitting batsmen of recent times. His aggression and leadership skills will indeed back the Deccan Gladiators as they prepare another power-packed team for the coming season. They have already retained Andre Russell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan, Odean Smith and David Wiese for this season. The draft for the 10 over-a-side formats which is over a 90-minute duration will be held on 26th September 2022.

Commenting on Nicholas Pooran's inclusion as the Icon Player, Gaurav Grover, Owner of Deccan Gladiators said, "We are delighted to welcome Nicholas Pooran to the growing Deccan Gladiators squad and to have him as our Icon Player for this season. His experience and skills as a match-winning all-rounder would help the team in planning the roadmap strategically. I'm sure the team would be inspired by him as we go ahead with full spirit for another exciting season. Looking forward to having a stronger bond with Pooran."

"I am quite excited to be part of the Deccan Gladiators for the coming season. I am honoured to have been adjudged the Icon Player and would give my best to perform as per the trust the team management has shown and the expectation bestowed on me. Looking forward to a thrilling season as we prepare to fight with full enthusiasm and renewed spirit as a team," said Nicholas Pooran in the announcement.

Defending Champions Deccan Gladiators are gearing up for another title up for grabs, as there are less than two months left for the sixth edition of Abu DhabiT10 to be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Eight teams will fight for glory in the world's only 10-over cricket tournament sanctioned by the International Cricket Council and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board for ten years. (ANI)

