Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI): Deccan Gladiators rose to the second spot on the points table with a five-wicket win over The Chennai Braves in the second fixture of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The Chennai Braves batting lineup imploded in front of some smart bowling and the team could only manage 57 runs in the first innings of the match.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Gladiators' Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers who broke the back of the Braves middle order with figures of 3 wickets for 9 runs from two overs. The loss on Friday was Chennai Braves' sixth edition in which they are the only side without a win against their name.

In their chase, Deccan Gladiators looked in a real hurry to notch up a win and went into attack mode from ball one.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Hits Hundred on Test Debut: See What the Cricket Fraternity Wrote for the 26-Year Old After His Achievement During IND vs NZ 1st Test.

However, the approach proved to be counter-productive as they lost early wickets with all batsmen trying to clear the boundary.

After Nuwan Pradeep removed Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the first over, Mark Deyal got the wickets of Tom Moores and Najibullah Zadran in the second over.

Interestingly, the same over also saw two catches being dropped by The Chennai Braves fielders.

In the next over by Angelo Perera, another rash shot brought about Odean Smith's downfall to raise hopes in the Chennai camp.

However, poor catching came back to haunt the bowling team again when Ravi Bopara dropped opener, Tom Banton, off Deyal's bowling. He could add only five more runs to his total though before depositing a full-toss straight down the throat of Bhanuka Rajapaksa at long-on to give Perera his second wicket of the night.

Post that, David Wiese and Andre Russell ensured there were to be no more hiccups as they wrapped up the chase in the sixth over.

Earlier, with The Chennai Braves in desperate need of a win, things looked bright for once when opener Rajapaksa started the innings with a flurry of boundaries.

But it was to prove to be a false dawn as the side was bundled out for 57 in 10 overs.

Brief scores: The Chennai Braves 57/10 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 18, Dasun Shanaka 8; Wanindu Hasaranga 3-9) vs Deccan Gladiators 60/5 (David Wiese 20*, Tom Banton 19, Mark Deyal 2-12) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)