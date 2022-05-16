Milan [Italy], May 16 (ANI): AC Milan and Inter Milan won their respective matches on Sunday as the Serie A title race will now be decided on the final matchday.

Starting the proceedings on the day, it was AC Milan who defeated Atalanta to move one step closer to the finish line.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Reportedly Complete Deal To Sign Young French Star From PSG.

In an incredible atmosphere at iconic San Siro, the Rossoneri recorded a precious 2-0 victory, with Rafael Leao breaking the deadlock and Theo Hernandez returning to the scoresheet in style after four months without a goal.

After a difficult first half, Stefano Pioli's men gave another show of strength and unity in a showdown where they also had to dig in to get what they wanted.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Lauds Arshdeep Singh for Keeping MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Silent in Death Overs.

Later in the day, with the team still buoyed by the Coppa Italia final triumph over Juventus, Inter headed to Cagliari knowing that only a win would suffice to keep the club's title bid alive while leaving the Sardinians deep in the relegation zone ahead of the final day of the season.

In that match, Lautaro Martinez and Matteo Darmian were the goalscorers as Inter claimed a 3-1 triumph away at Cagliari.

The three points picked up mean that the Nerazzurri now sit on 81 with one game to go and Inter will end the season this weekend at home at San Siro against Sampdoria. While AC Milan are currently on the top of the table with 83 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)