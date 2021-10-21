New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The US Kids Golf India Tour returns to action this week with back-to-back events at the iconic ITC Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

The US Kids Golf India offers Indian youngsters in the age bracket of six to 18 a chance to earn priority status while playing at home.

Entries and spots to US Kids World Championships in Pinehurst and to events in Europe are decided on the basis of priority status earned on the basis of positions and scores on the US Kids Golf Tour India and outside.

Rajesh Srivastava, President of the US Kids Golf India, said, "The return to action after almost 20 months has come after we got a green signal from the world body of the US Kids Golf in the US and we will be following all Covid protocols and giving our children the very best in terms of championship courses and facilities."

The event begins Thursday.

The US Kids Golf Tour made its entry into India in 2018-19 and helped a huge number of youth play the prestigious US Kids events at world renowned courses Europe and the United States.

