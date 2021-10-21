Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea are all set to take on each other at the T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifiers on Thursday, October 21 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. The match will begin at 03.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So the Bangladeshi Tigers made a very strong comeback after winning against Oman by 26 runs after losing to Scotland by six runs. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Scotland and Oman are still in contention to qualify beyond the first round. On the other hand, PNG is on the verge of disqualification as they have lost both their warm-up games. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that they will be looking to win their last warm-up game. On the other hand, Bangladesh will have to wait for the result of the Oman vs Scotland match to know their final position on the table regardless of the result. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea clash in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match online.

