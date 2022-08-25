New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Legends League Cricket announced their tie-up with Adani Group and GMR group as they join hands with two Franchise teams in the League.

With this investment GMR Group, have made their third investment in franchise cricket and Adani group has made its second investment. Both Adani and GMR Sports groups recently acquired teams in the UAE T20 league while GMR is the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League.

The upcoming edition of the League is a 4 team franchise model. Recently, Legends League Cricket announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards.

Vivek Khushalani, Founder and Chairman, Legends League Cricket said in a statement, "This is a very proud moment for us that we have two iconic groups come in as our partners. As owners of multiple sports franchises, they will bring immense value to the league."

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director, GMR Group said, "GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now. Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. We then spread our Capitals universe with our First overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now in the legends league, we have tried to give our fans, who are like our family, some experiences that they will cherish for a long time."

"What makes this association sweeter is the fact that Legends League Cricket will feature some of the best cricketers who have played a very definitive role in popularising this beautiful sport not only in every corner of India but globally as well. To see them perform in India together for the first time is a dream come true for many fans including myself. These legends are the ones who shaped up our devotion and love for the sport and I cannot wait to see them in action again," he added.

Pranav Adani, Director - Adani Enterprises said, "For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win."

"Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India's independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game's history doing what they do best."

As per the recent announcement, LLC will be starting from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "It is quite humbling to get top Corporates like Adani & GMR Groups to have acquired franchises of LLC. We are soon going to announce the other 2 Franchises also. Our prime responsibility is to co-create a great experience for fans when they come to watch the Legends of Cricket being back in the field." (ANI)

