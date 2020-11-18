KAEC (Saudi Arabia), Nov 18 (PTI) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar began with a round of one-under 71 respectively as the Saudi Ladies Team International got underway at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

They were both Tied-14th as Finnish golfer Sanna Nuuttinen shot 66 to take the lead after the first round.

The other two Indians in the field were further down. Tvesa Malik (74) was T-41 and Astha Madan (80) was T-103rd.

The tournament has a very innovative team format, though the individual pros will also be vying for substantial purse.

It is being played over 54-holes with USD 500,000 up for grabs – USD 300,000 for the team and USD 200,000 for the individual. The players and amateurs make up 37 teams.

The teams were selected in an ‘NFL-style draft system' and they compete in a team of four pro-am format with the ‘best two scores to count'.

It saw the Team (Annabel) Dimmock take the early lead. As the blustery conditions that made it difficult for the afternoon starters, Team Dimmock shone in the Saudi morning sun to take the early initiative in the team competition at 17-under-par after a birdie bonanza.

