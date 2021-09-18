Portland (US), Sep 18 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok quickly made up for her disappointing start on the opening day with a steady even par 72 in the second round to make the cut at the 2021 Cambia Portland Classic here.

Aditi, who carded a five-over 77 in the first round, is now Tied-57th and has the two weekend rounds to improve on her position as she gets into rhythm.

Aditi travelled to the US this week after a few starts in Europe before which she was in Tokyo for the Olympics, where she missed a medal by a whisker.

On the second day, Aditi putted much better despite finding as many greens in regulation as the first day. She birdied fifth and 18th but dropped shots on 11th and 12th.

The cut came at +6, with 77 players advancing to the weekend.

Rolex Rankings No. 2 Jin Young Ko (69-67) carded six birdies and just one bogey for a second-round 67 and sits on top of the leaderboard at 8-under heading into the weekend at Oregon Golf Club. She has a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh (68-69) in second and a three-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda in third.

Ciganda ended up barefoot at one point in her round of 71, taking off her shoes and socks to wade into a water hazard on No. 15. With her ball sitting up on a patch of grass just shy of the water, Ciganda knocked her 54-degree wedge to 15 feet and converted an unconventional birdie.

Seven players are tied for fourth at 4-under, with Alana Uriell joining that group thanks to a flurry of five consecutive birdies to end her round.

