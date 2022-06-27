Bethesda, Jun 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had another action-packed round with four birdies against six bogeys for a two-over 74 that saw her finish Tied 40th at the Women's PGA Championship here.

Aditi, who had two birdies and two bogeys on front nine, ran into a stretch of three bogeys in four holes between 11th and 14th which pulled her down.

Also Read | Andy Murray vs James Duckworth, Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match in India?.

She finished 76-71-72-74 at a tough Congressional course for a total of five-over 293.

In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday as Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter.

Also Read | Luis Suarez Transfer News: River Plate Close To Signing Uruguayan International.

Chun shot a three-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)