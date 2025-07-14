Aix-Les-Bains (France), Jul 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, who looked good for a top-10 finish all week, faltered on the final day to card a disappointing two-over 73 to sign off tied 28th at the Amundi Evian Championship here.

She ended with a total of five-under 279 on Sunday. It was, nonetheless, Aditi's second best finish at the Evian, a year after ending tied 17th at this event.

Aditi opened with a string of nine pars and then bogeyed four in a row which derailed her hopes of a top-10 position after being tied 12th overnight. She managed a minor recovery with birdies on the 17h and the 18th but it was too little too late.

Australia's Grace Kim claimed her maiden major title after defeating world number two Jeeno Thitikul, in a dramatic playoff at Evian Resort Golf Club.

This week, Aditi was the only Indian in the field as Diksha Dagar narrowly missed out on making the cut. She will, however, play at the AIG Women's Open later this month.

The Ladies European Tour will take a week's break and will then head to Scotland for the ISPS HANDA Scottish Open, taking place at Dundonald Links from July 24 to 27.

