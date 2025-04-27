The Woodlands (Texas), Apr 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, who squeezed into the weekend action, had a rough time in the third round on a gusty and sunny day, managing a 5-over par to be placed tied 74th at the Chevron Championship here.

Aditi's third round included one birdie, four bogeys and one double bogey. She is seven over par for the tournament.

Having started her round from the back nine Aditi made a bogey on the 16th before bouncing back with a birdie on the 17th but made a double bogey on the 18th for a score of two over par stretch on the back nine.

On the front nine Aditi made three more bogeys, the second, sixth and seventh holes respectively for a score of three over par.

First-day leader Haeran Ryu after a disappointing second round bounced back to find herself tied for the lead with Mao Saigo.

Lindy Duncan (70) was third and Yan Liu slipped down to tied fourth.

Ryu who had 65-74 on the first two days had a strong third round of four under par with five birdies and one bogey that saw her return to the lead. She made all five birdies and her sole bogey of the round in the front nine.

Saigo (70-68-69) made four birdies and one bogey for a score of three under par for the day to share the lead.

The birdies came on the second, sixth, eighth and 13th holes. The sole bogey of the round was on the fifth hole.

